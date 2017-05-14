Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, March 17, 2017.
President Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, March 17, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Everyone's convinced, no collusion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Everyone's convinced, no collusion

President Donald Trump denied allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives in an interview on Fox News.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump: Everyone's convinced, no collusion

President Donald Trump denied allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives in an interview on Fox News.
Source: CNN