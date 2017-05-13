Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: Nothing more pathetic than a critic
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: Nothing more pathetic than a critic
President Donald Trump tells graduates "it's okay to be an outsider" during a commencement speech at Liberty University, the nation's largest Christian college.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump: Nothing more pathetic than a critic
Here's why we get overtime pay
Cracks in the TI-84 calculator monopoly?
Colbert mocks Trump's termination letter
Can tech be biased?
Reporter arrested after questioning Sec. Price
Teen breaks record, gets year of free nuggets
'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show
A mini-drone in every soldier's pocket?
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
Late night reacts to Comey firing
Roubini: Trump tax plan is 'a joke'
This bionic arm has vision
MTV Awards go genderless
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Smerconish: Colbert, progressives go low
See More
Trump: Nothing more pathetic than a critic
Newsroom
President Donald Trump tells graduates "it's okay to be an outsider" during a commencement speech at Liberty University, the nation's largest Christian college.
Source: CNN