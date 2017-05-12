Breaking News

    Boy demands apology from Mike Pence

Boy demands apology from Mike Pence

A young boy followed Vice President Mike Pence at the conclusion of an event at the White House because the boy wanted Pence to apologize for accidentally bumping into him during the speech.
