Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Man grabs lawmaker during heated town hall

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Man grabs lawmaker during heated town hall

Two men were ejected from Rep. Kevin Cramer's town hall in Mandan, North Dakota, after tensions flared over the GOP health care bill.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Man grabs lawmaker during heated town hall

New Day

Two men were ejected from Rep. Kevin Cramer's town hall in Mandan, North Dakota, after tensions flared over the GOP health care bill.
Source: CNN