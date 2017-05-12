Former KGB spy: Trump's staff is incompetent

Jack Barsky, a former KGB spy, says that President Trump's meeting with the Russians compromised Oval Office security to some extent. The White House blocked US reporters from photographing the meeting, opting to allow only White House and Russian photographers to capture images of Trump's interactions with Lavrov.
