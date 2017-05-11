Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sciutto comey firing analysis wolf sot_00001906
sciutto comey firing analysis wolf sot_00001906

    JUST WATCHED

    Sciutto: FBI sources contradict Trump's claims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sciutto: FBI sources contradict Trump's claims

CNN's Jim Sciutto says his sources within the FBI have contradicted President Trump's recent claims regarding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sciutto: FBI sources contradict Trump's claims

Wolf

CNN's Jim Sciutto says his sources within the FBI have contradicted President Trump's recent claims regarding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN