Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sciutto: FBI sources contradict Trump's claims
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sciutto: FBI sources contradict Trump's claims
CNN's Jim Sciutto says his sources within the FBI have contradicted President Trump's recent claims regarding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Sciutto: FBI sources contradict Trump's claims
Can tech be biased?
Reporter arrested after questioning Sec. Price
Teen breaks record, gets year of free nuggets
'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show
A mini-drone in every soldier's pocket?
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
Late night reacts to Comey firing
Roubini: Trump tax plan is 'a joke'
This bionic arm has vision
MTV Awards go genderless
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Smerconish: Colbert, progressives go low
Rubenstein: CEOs can live with Trump's tweets
The Marvel model for success
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough engaged
See More
Sciutto: FBI sources contradict Trump's claims
Wolf
CNN's Jim Sciutto says his sources within the FBI have contradicted President Trump's recent claims regarding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN