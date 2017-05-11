Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH furious after photos released with Russians

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH furious after photos released with Russians

The White House is furious after the Russian government allowed its state news agency to share photos of an Oval Office meeting between President Trump and top Russian diplomats, sources say.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH furious after photos released with Russians

Newsroom

The White House is furious after the Russian government allowed its state news agency to share photos of an Oval Office meeting between President Trump and top Russian diplomats, sources say.
Source: CNN