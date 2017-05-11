Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

angry dad macarthur townhall
angry dad macarthur townhall

    JUST WATCHED

    Dad confronts lawmaker over health care bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dad confronts lawmaker over health care bill

Geoff Ginter confronts Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-CT), one of the architects of American Health Care Act, about why he is not happy with the GOP health care bill that passed the House of Representatives.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Dad confronts lawmaker over health care bill

Geoff Ginter confronts Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-CT), one of the architects of American Health Care Act, about why he is not happy with the GOP health care bill that passed the House of Representatives.
Source: CNN