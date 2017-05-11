Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, March 17, 2017.
President Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, March 17, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fact-checking Trump's claim on FBI turmoil

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fact-checking Trump's claim on FBI turmoil

CNN's Jake Tapper and factcheck.org examine President Trump's interview with NBC's Lester Holt about the firing of FBI director James Comey.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Fact-checking Trump's claim on FBI turmoil

CNN's Jake Tapper and factcheck.org examine President Trump's interview with NBC's Lester Holt about the firing of FBI director James Comey.
Source: CNN