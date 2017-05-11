Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee with the other heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill May 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. The intelligence officials were questioned by the committee during the annual hearing about world wide threats to United States' security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Meet the acting FBI Director

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meet the acting FBI Director

What do we know about the acting FBI director, Andrew McCabe?
Source: CNN

Former FBI Director James Comey (17 Videos)

See More

Meet the acting FBI Director

What do we know about the acting FBI director, Andrew McCabe?
Source: CNN