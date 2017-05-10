WH: Comey tossed 'stick of dynamite' into DOJ

When asked about why President Trump was moved to fire James Comey when he previously praised him, Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that circumstances change when becoming president and throwing "a stick of dynamite" in the Department of Justice is a problem that can't be ignored.
