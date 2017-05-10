Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
White House: Comey had missteps and mistakes
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
White House: Comey had missteps and mistakes
Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
White House: Comey had missteps and mistakes
'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show
A mini-drone in every soldier's pocket?
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
Late night reacts to Comey firing
Roubini: Trump tax plan is 'a joke'
This bionic arm has vision
MTV Awards go genderless
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Smerconish: Colbert, progressives go low
Rubenstein: CEOs can live with Trump's tweets
The Marvel model for success
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough engaged
Stephen Colbert responds to #FireColbert
YouTube CEO: Don't interrupt me
See the massive drill tunneling a subway under LA
See More
White House: Comey had missteps and mistakes
Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN