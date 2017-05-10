Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

whpb sarah sanders 5.10
whpb sarah sanders 5.10

    JUST WATCHED

    White House: Comey had missteps and mistakes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House: Comey had missteps and mistakes

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

White House: Comey had missteps and mistakes

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explains President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN