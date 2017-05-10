Breaking News
Phil Mudd: Trump is a coward
Phil Mudd: Trump is a coward
CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd calls President Trump a coward for the way he handled the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN
