    Phil Mudd: Trump is a coward

CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd calls President Trump a coward for the way he handled the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd calls President Trump a coward for the way he handled the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
