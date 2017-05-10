Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: The real reasons Trump fired Comey
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: The real reasons Trump fired Comey
CNN's Jake Tapper says one of the reasons President Donald Trump fired James Comey was that the former FBI director would not give him assurance of personal loyalty.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Tapper: The real reasons Trump fired Comey
'House of Cards' stars: Trump crazier than show
A mini-drone in every soldier's pocket?
Kushner Co. uses Jared's name in sales pitch
Late night reacts to Comey firing
Roubini: Trump tax plan is 'a joke'
This bionic arm has vision
MTV Awards go genderless
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Smerconish: Colbert, progressives go low
Rubenstein: CEOs can live with Trump's tweets
The Marvel model for success
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough engaged
Stephen Colbert responds to #FireColbert
YouTube CEO: Don't interrupt me
See the massive drill tunneling a subway under LA
See More
Tapper: The real reasons Trump fired Comey
The Lead
CNN's Jake Tapper says one of the reasons President Donald Trump fired James Comey was that the former FBI director would not give him assurance of personal loyalty.
Source: CNN