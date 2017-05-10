Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's NBC interview in 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's NBC interview in 2 minutes

These are the highlights from President Trump's interview with NBC Nightly News.
Source: CNN

Trump Fires James Comey (14 Videos)

See More

Trump's NBC interview in 2 minutes

These are the highlights from President Trump's interview with NBC Nightly News.
Source: CNN