Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Boos drown out DeVos commencement speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Boos drown out DeVos commencement speech

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos gives a commencement speech at a historically black college, Bethune-Cookman University.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Boos drown out DeVos commencement speech

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos gives a commencement speech at a historically black college, Bethune-Cookman University.
Source: CNN