Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Education Federalism Executive Order that will pull the federal government out of K-12 education, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Education Federalism Executive Order that will pull the federal government out of K-12 education, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump mulls options in Afghanistan

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump mulls options in Afghanistan

President Trump is hunkered down at the White House as he considers whether or not to send more US military personnel to Afghanistan. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and foreign policy (15 Videos)

See More

Trump mulls options in Afghanistan

The Lead

President Trump is hunkered down at the White House as he considers whether or not to send more US military personnel to Afghanistan. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN