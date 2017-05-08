Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Yates' opening statement to Senate committee
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Yates' opening statement to Senate committee
Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates gives an opening statement to a Senate committee investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 US election.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Yates' opening statement to Senate committee
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough engaged
Stephen Colbert responds to #FireColbert
YouTube CEO: Don't interrupt me
See the massive drill tunneling a subway under LA
Facebook CEO travels to swing states
Why does this Doritos bag play music?
YouTube CEO: My message to President Trump
Microsoft's new Surface Laptop aimed at students
This is why Trump loves 'Fox & Friends'
United CEO: A mistake of epic proportions
Roubini: Trump is 'semi-failing'
Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa's new co-host
Donald Trump walks away during CBS interview
SpaceX launches secretive spy satellite
See More
Yates' opening statement to Senate committee
Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates gives an opening statement to a Senate committee investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 US election.
Source: CNN