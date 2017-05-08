Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Clapper: I did make unmasking request
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Clapper: I did make unmasking request
When asked if he had ever unmasked President Trump, his associates or a member of congress, former Director of National Security James Clapper said that he had, but he could not give more details.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Clapper: I did make unmasking request
This bionic arm has vision
MTV Awards go genderless
Winners and losers of the GOP health care bill
Smerconish: Colbert, progressives go low
The Marvel model for success
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough engaged
Stephen Colbert responds to #FireColbert
YouTube CEO: Don't interrupt me
See the massive drill tunneling a subway under LA
Facebook CEO travels to swing states
Why does this Doritos bag play music?
YouTube CEO: My message to President Trump
Microsoft's new Surface Laptop aimed at students
This is why Trump loves 'Fox & Friends'
United CEO: A mistake of epic proportions
See More
Clapper: I did make unmasking request
When asked if he had ever unmasked President Trump, his associates or a member of congress, former Director of National Security James Clapper said that he had, but he could not give more details.
Source: CNN