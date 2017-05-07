Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Le Pen congratulates Macron on victory
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Le Pen congratulates Macron on victory
Marine Le Pen congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his presidential victory after exit estimates report he is on course to a decisive win.
Source: AFP
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Le Pen congratulates Macron on victory
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough engaged
Stephen Colbert responds to #FireColbert
YouTube CEO: Don't interrupt me
See the massive drill tunneling a subway under LA
Facebook CEO travels to swing states
Why does this Doritos bag play music?
YouTube CEO: My message to President Trump
Microsoft's new Surface Laptop aimed at students
This is why Trump loves 'Fox & Friends'
United CEO: A mistake of epic proportions
Roubini: Trump is 'semi-failing'
Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa's new co-host
Donald Trump walks away during CBS interview
SpaceX launches secretive spy satellite
Athenahealth CEO talks health care reform
See More
Le Pen congratulates Macron on victory
Marine Le Pen congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his presidential victory after exit estimates report he is on course to a decisive win.
Source: AFP