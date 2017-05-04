Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump signs religious liberty executive order

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump signs religious liberty executive order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could allow churches and other religious organizations to become more active politically. CNN's Rene Marsh reports.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump signs religious liberty executive order

The Lead

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could allow churches and other religious organizations to become more active politically. CNN's Rene Marsh reports.
Source: CNN