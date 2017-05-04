Breaking News

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Erasing the threat of a disruptive government shutdown, the White House and top lawmakers endorsed a $1.1 trillion spending bill to carry the nation through September, an agreement underscoring that Democrats retain considerable clout in Donald Trump's turbulent presidency. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    House passes bill to replace Obamacare

After years of campaign pledges and 42 days since the initial effort failed, the House of Representatives has voted in favor of President Trump's health care bill.
Source: CNN

