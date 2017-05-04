Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Democrats sing 'Goodbye' after vote
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Democrats sing 'Goodbye' after vote
Democrats sang "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" on the House floor at House Republicans after the GOP passed the American Health Care Act, which will repeal major portions of Obamacare.
Source: CNN
Health care fight (7 Videos)
Democrats sing 'Goodbye' after vote
Kimmel chokes up over newborn's health
Spicer responds to Kimmel's monologue
Spicer pressed on pre-existing conditions
Jimmy Kimmel's personal story gets political
Lewis: Kimmel's plea not the right move
McCarthy: We have enough health care votes
Trump flips lawmakers' vote on health care
See More
Democrats sing 'Goodbye' after vote
Democrats sang "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" on the House floor at House Republicans after the GOP passed the American Health Care Act, which will repeal major portions of Obamacare.
Source: CNN