Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spicer 5-3
Spicer 5-3

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer pressed on pre-existing conditions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer pressed on pre-existing conditions

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells CNN's Jim Acosta that the next health care bill will keep coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer pressed on pre-existing conditions

Newsroom

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells CNN's Jim Acosta that the next health care bill will keep coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Source: CNN