Adam Schiff
    Adam Schiff: Not buying Comey's excuse

Rep. Adam Schiff said that FBI Director James Comey's decision to announce the investigation into Hillary Clinton prior to the 2016 election and not mention the open investigation into possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign cannot be justified.
Source: CNN

