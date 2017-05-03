Breaking News

David Axelrod
David Axelrod

    Axelrod: If I were Clinton, I would move on

Axelrod: If I were Clinton, I would move on

Former senior adviser to President Obama David Axelrod said although Hillary Clinton's beef with FBI director James Comey is legitimate, shifting responsibility only hinders Clinton.
Source: CNN

