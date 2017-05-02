Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

white house press briefing reporters yell sean sot_00000614
white house press briefing reporters yell sean sot_00000614

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer ignores room full of reporters in WH

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer ignores room full of reporters in WH

After a White House press briefing by Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, reporters shout for Press Secretary Sean Spicer to return to the podium.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer ignores room full of reporters in WH

After a White House press briefing by Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, reporters shout for Press Secretary Sean Spicer to return to the podium.
Source: CNN