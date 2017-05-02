Rep. Brooks: Sick people should pay more

Breaking News

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said people with pre-existing conditions should pay higher premiums to help offset the cost of health care.
Source: CNN

The Lead

