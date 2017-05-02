Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton trolls Trump over 2016 popular vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton trolls Trump over 2016 popular vote

Hillary Clinton took a not so subtle dig at President Trump's Twitter habits while reminding him that she won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election by almost 3 million votes.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Clinton trolls Trump over 2016 popular vote

Wolf

Hillary Clinton took a not so subtle dig at President Trump's Twitter habits while reminding him that she won the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election by almost 3 million votes.
Source: CNN