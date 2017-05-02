Breaking News

CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour moderates a discussion with former Secretary of State and 2016 US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the Women for Women International annual fundraising luncheon in New York on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The not-for-profit organization enables and empowers women around the world to be involved in and play critical roles in conflict resolution, peace negotiations, humanitarian response, and in post-conflict rebuilding. It is based on the proven fact that the inclusion of women leads to a more peaceful and stable world. Photograph: Timothy Fadek
    Clinton blames Comey, Russia for election loss

Hillary Clinton says a combination of FBI Director James Comey's letter regarding her email server and Russia's hack of John Podesta's emails were to blame for her 2016 presidential election loss.
