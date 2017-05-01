Breaking News
Spicer defends Trump's praise of NK leader
Spicer defends Trump's praise of NK leader
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended President Trump's statement that he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Source: CNN
