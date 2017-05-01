Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump cbs
trump cbs

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: GOP plan covers pre-existing conditions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: GOP plan covers pre-existing conditions

President Donald Trump says the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act "guarantees" coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions -- a claim that could undercut the legislation the White House is currently pushing on Capitol Hill.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump: GOP plan covers pre-existing conditions

Anderson Cooper 360

President Donald Trump says the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act "guarantees" coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions -- a claim that could undercut the legislation the White House is currently pushing on Capitol Hill.
Source: CNN