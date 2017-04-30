Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Panelist: I respect the office but not the man

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Panelist: I respect the office but not the man

Paul Begala and Paris Dennard argue about President Trump after he gave a speech at a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Panelist: I respect the office but not the man

Newsroom

Paul Begala and Paris Dennard argue about President Trump after he gave a speech at a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN