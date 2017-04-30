Breaking News

US President Donald Trump addresses a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Harrisburg, PA, April 29, 2017, marking his 100th day in office. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
    Trump: We all bleed the same red blood

Donald Trump closed his 100th-day rally in Pennsylvania with a message of unity, saying no matter the color of our skin "we all bleed the same red blood."
