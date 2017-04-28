Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's strong words for MS-13

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's strong words for MS-13

During the NRA Leadership Forum, President Donald Trump promised to go after gang members and cartels, while protecting freedoms of law-abiding Americans.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's strong words for MS-13

Newsroom

During the NRA Leadership Forum, President Donald Trump promised to go after gang members and cartels, while protecting freedoms of law-abiding Americans.
Source: CNN