Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Tapper: This number alarmed us
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Tapper: This number alarmed us
CNN's
Jake Tapper
discusses a poll that says a shockingly high number of Americans believe Obama intentionally spied on President Donald Trump and members of his team.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump wiretap claims (16 Videos)
Tapper: This number alarmed us
Rep. Cummings: Nunes should be investigated
Nunes: I invited myself over to tell Trump
Nunes clarifies: Still no wiretap evidence
The wiretapping saga in 2 minutes
Spicer pushes back on wiretapping claims
Comey: No info supporting wiretapping tweets
Wiretapping: The one thing you need to know
Comey: Obama could not order wiretap alone
Trump on wiretapping: Talk to Fox News
Shep Smith answers Trump's call to go ask Fox
Spicer spars with CNN over wiretapping claim
Cuomo, congressman spar over wiretap claims
Haley: Trump's claim won't hurt my credibility
Santorum: Trump is hurting himself
Joe Kennedy on Trump: His word is not good
Ryan: Trump 'bridging gaps' in bill process
See More
Tapper: This number alarmed us
The Lead
CNN's
Jake Tapper
discusses a poll that says a shockingly high number of Americans believe Obama intentionally spied on President Donald Trump and members of his team.
Source: CNN