Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump looks on before signing finical services executive orders and memorandums at the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, April 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump looks on before signing finical services executive orders and memorandums at the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, April 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN/ORC Poll: Trump approval lowest in history

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN/ORC Poll: Trump approval lowest in history

A new CNN/ORC poll finds that President Trump continues to hold the lowest approval rating of any newly-elected president at this stage.
Source: CNN

President Trump's first 100 days (14 Videos)

See More

CNN/ORC Poll: Trump approval lowest in history

The Lead

A new CNN/ORC poll finds that President Trump continues to hold the lowest approval rating of any newly-elected president at this stage.
Source: CNN