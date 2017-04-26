Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mnuchin trump tax reform corporate tax rate_00002922
mnuchin trump tax reform corporate tax rate_00002922

    JUST WATCHED

    Mnuchin: Tax plan biggest tax cut in history

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mnuchin: Tax plan biggest tax cut in history

The Trump administration has finally outlined its new tax proposal, which leans heavily on tax cuts. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN

President Trump's tax reform (5 Videos)

See More

Mnuchin: Tax plan biggest tax cut in history

The Lead

The Trump administration has finally outlined its new tax proposal, which leans heavily on tax cuts. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN