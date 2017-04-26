Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) waits in the doorway of the West Wing to greet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi for a meeting at the White House, on March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) waits in the doorway of the West Wing to greet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi for a meeting at the White House, on March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    One moment from each of Trump's first days

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

One moment from each of Trump's first days

The first 100 days of a new administration come at you fast, so look back at one moment from each day from the Trump presidency so far.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

One moment from each of Trump's first days

The first 100 days of a new administration come at you fast, so look back at one moment from each day from the Trump presidency so far.
Source: CNN