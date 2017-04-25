Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump voter: 'Make America great' is a myth

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump voter: 'Make America great' is a myth

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters who express their levels of confidence about his presidency.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump voter: 'Make America great' is a myth

New Day

CNN's Alisyn Camerota sits down with Trump voters who express their levels of confidence about his presidency.
Source: CNN