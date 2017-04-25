Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

San Francisco City Attorney
San Francisco City Attorney

    JUST WATCHED

    City attorney: Trump admin should move on

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

City attorney: Trump admin should move on

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said President Donald Trump's administration would be well advised to move on to other issues after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a threat to take away funds from sanctuary cities.
Source: KRON

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

City attorney: Trump admin should move on

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said President Donald Trump's administration would be well advised to move on to other issues after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a threat to take away funds from sanctuary cities.
Source: KRON