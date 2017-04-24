Breaking News
Rep. Warren Davidson is standing by comments he made at a recent Ohio town hall about earning health care benefits.
Source: CNN
Rep. stands by controversial town hall remarks
Rep. Warren Davidson is standing by comments he made at a recent Ohio town hall about earning health care benefits.
