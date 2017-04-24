Breaking News

PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 03: President Donald Trump tosses a sharpie pen that he was using for autographs back to the group that greeted him after arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport for a visit to his Mar-a-Lago Resort for the weekend on February 3, 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida. President Donald Trump is on his first visit to Palm Beach since his inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    Trump crams agenda as 100-day mark nears

Despite President Trump's attempts to downplay the importance of his first 100 days in office, his jam-packed schedule suggests his administration thinks the milestone is significant.
Despite President Trump's attempts to downplay the importance of his first 100 days in office, his jam-packed schedule suggests his administration thinks the milestone is significant.
