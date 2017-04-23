Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) listens during a news conference on a comprehensive immigration reform framework January 28, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. A group of bipartisan senate members have reached to a deal of outlines to reform the nation immigration laws that will provide a pathway for the 11 million illegal immigrants in the country to citizenship. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) listens during a news conference on a comprehensive immigration reform framework January 28, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. A group of bipartisan senate members have reached to a deal of outlines to reform the nation immigration laws that will provide a pathway for the 11 million illegal immigrants in the country to citizenship. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Rubio: Government stall would be catastrophic

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rubio: Government stall would be catastrophic

Sen. Marco Rubio says that the government funding bill should not be jeopardized over funding for a US-Mexico border wall.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rubio: Government stall would be catastrophic

Sen. Marco Rubio says that the government funding bill should not be jeopardized over funding for a US-Mexico border wall.
Source: CNN