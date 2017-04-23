Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions: The border wall will be funded
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions: The border wall will be funded
Attorney Gen. Sessions says the border wall between the US and Mexico will get funding "one way or the other," despite a looming budget battle in Congress.
Source: CNN
Top News (10 Videos)
Sessions: The border wall will be funded
Report: N. Korea has detained a US citizen
Carter Page responds to CNN report
'Happy Days' actress found dead
Marches for science take place around globe
Trump calls deal dumb, VP promises to honor it
Many of Trump's executive actions ineffective
Teacher captured in remote California cabin
Putin building massive Arctic military base
Sources: Russia tried infiltrating Trump camp
See More
Sessions: The border wall will be funded
Attorney Gen. Sessions says the border wall between the US and Mexico will get funding "one way or the other," despite a looming budget battle in Congress.
Source: CNN