Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 9: Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, Feb. 08, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 9: Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, Feb. 08, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions: The border wall will be funded

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions: The border wall will be funded

Attorney Gen. Sessions says the border wall between the US and Mexico will get funding "one way or the other," despite a looming budget battle in Congress.
Source: CNN

Top News (10 Videos)

See More

Sessions: The border wall will be funded

Attorney Gen. Sessions says the border wall between the US and Mexico will get funding "one way or the other," despite a looming budget battle in Congress.
Source: CNN