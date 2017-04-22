Breaking News

    Trump calls deal dumb, VP promises to honor it

During a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the US will honor a US-Australia refugee deal made under the Obama administration. President Trump called it a "dumb deal" in February 2017.
