Trump calls deal dumb, VP promises to honor it

During a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the US will honor a US-Australia refugee deal made under the Obama administration. President Trump called it a "dumb deal" in February 2017.
