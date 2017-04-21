Trump slams 'first 100 days' after embracing it

Breaking News

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement on Syria from the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. Trump ordered a massive military strike against a Syria Thursday in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack they blame on President Bashar al-Assad. A US official said 59 precision guided missiles hit Shayrat Airfield in Syria, where Washington believes Tuesday's deadly attack was launched. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump called the "first 100 days" construct a "ridiculous standard." But he frequently talked about it on the campaign trail.
Source: CNN

