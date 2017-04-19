Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Juan Manuel Montes dreamer deportation c flores lead_00022517
Juan Manuel Montes dreamer deportation c flores lead_00022517

    JUST WATCHED

    Man's deportation tests Trump's stance on DACA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Man's deportation tests Trump's stance on DACA

Lawyers for Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, a DREAMer protected by DACA, claim that he was deported by DHS, but officials are disputing the claim. CNN's Rosa Flores has the latest.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Man's deportation tests Trump's stance on DACA

The Lead

Lawyers for Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, a DREAMer protected by DACA, claim that he was deported by DHS, but officials are disputing the claim. CNN's Rosa Flores has the latest.
Source: CNN