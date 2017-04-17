Vice President Pence to visit DMZ

Breaking News

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pence's speech to the group of Republican Jewish leaders and donors follows his trip last week to Germany where he visited the former Dachau concentration camp and a surprise stop on Wednesday at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri that had been vandalized. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the highly-fortified border between North and South Korea. CNN's Dana Bash reports.
Source: CNN