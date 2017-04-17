Immigration arrests surge under Trump

Immigration arrests in the US have surged by more than 30% and the number with no criminal record has more than doubled under President Donald Trump's administration, according to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.
